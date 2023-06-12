close

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes

Those who fall in the age group 18-40 and have passed the senior secondary exam can apply for this programme. A total of 2,500 candidates are expected to be selected in the first phase

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
With Assembly elections nearing, the state government has geared up to publicise its welfare schemes through people in the age group 18-40.  
The elections are due in November and December this year.  
The Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the state government recently invited applications for the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship programme -- 2023. The people selected will publicise the state government’s schemes in villages and will make efforts to take the benefits of those to rural denizens.  

Those who fall in the age group 18-40 and have passed the senior secondary exam can apply for this programme. A total of 2,500 candidates are expected to be selected in the first phase.  
“The budget for this scheme is around Rs 70 crore for 2023-24 and the remuneration will be Rs 17,000-18,000 per month. To begin with they will work for six months, and that can be extended to two years,” a state government official said.  
The people selected will work under experienced professionals and will get a chance to exhibit their talent and skills. They will highlight the achievements of the government and its public-welfare schemes and will also apprise the government about the problems they encounter.  
For this, the government will set up a “Rajiv Gandhi Youth Core” of around 50,000 volunteers.  
Preference will be given to those who have an experience of being in social service, and working with non-government organisations or among the general public, doing welfare jobs.  
All conditions having met, they will be given the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Certificate.
Topics : Rajasthan government public policy rajasthan welfare schemes

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

2 min read

