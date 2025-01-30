Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to break indefinite fast today

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to break indefinite fast today

Jarange and 104 other activists, including women, launched the indefinite hunger strike on January 25 demanding the reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category

Manoj Jarange

Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the Maratha community. Image: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Jalna (Maharashtra)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced he would break his indefinite fast on Thursday as he decided to adopt a different strategy for pushing the reservation demand.

Jarange and 104 other activists, including women, launched the indefinite hunger strike on January 25 demanding the reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

In addition to his quota demand, Jarange has sought capital punishment for those involved in murdering Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9, 2024  "I have decided to withdraw fast on Thursday as I have decided to adopt a different strategy moving forward. The government should clarify whether it intends to grant the Maratha community reservation," he said on Wednesday night.

 

Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the Maratha community.

"I asked Fadnavis to clarify his stand by the evening, but he remained silent. My fast was meant to expose those who truly support the cause and those who do not.

Also Read

Manoj Jarange

Activist Jarange launches fresh indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quota

Jarange ends fast over Marathas reservation citing community's 'sentiments'

Jarange ends fast over Marathas reservation citing community's 'sentiments'

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: US Fed outcome; L&T, TaMo Q3; Dr. Agarwal's, CLN Energy IPOs

Tata power

Tata Power-DDL secures 17 convictions for power theft in last 9 months

Meta, Google

Meta to pay $25 mn to settle Trump's 2021 lawsuit over account suspension

"I will not let the CM rest. The Maratha community now knows who is at fault. After coming to power, Fadnavis deceived Marathas and kept mum on the reservation issue, but I will not spare him," Jarange said.

He said Santosh Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay had requested him to end his fast, fearing that the fight for justice in the case would be sidelined.

Earlier in the day, Jarange refused to take intravenous fluids even as his health deteriorated on the fifth day of the fast, officials said.

Jarange had some water on Monday night after a request by locals.

On Tuesday also, after a request from Santosh Deshmukh's family, the activist agreed to drink water.

However, he has refused to take intravenous fluids despite repeated requests, as per health officials.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category.

This is his seventh indefinite fast since September 1, 2023, when police lathi-charged protesters at Antarwali Sarati.

In February 2024, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleges CM Saini 'pretending' to drink Yamuna water; PM slams him

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

AAP blames mismanagement for Maha Kumbh stampede, urges end to VIP culture

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh calls for Army takeover of Maha Kumbh management after stampede

PremiumNayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt likely to sanction Rs 230 crore to part pay PMJAY dues

Dallewal

Won't end indefinite fast till farmers' demands accepted, says Dallewal

Topics : Marathas Maratha quota Maratha community

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon