Tata Power-DDL secures 17 convictions for power theft in last 9 months

Tata Power-DDL secures 17 convictions for power theft in last 9 months

The efforts to curb power theft have led to the conviction of 78 people in north and northwest Delhi

Tata power

Tata Power-DDL's Chief Commercial Officer lauded the team's efforts in tackling electricity theft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

As part of its ongoing crackdown on power pilferage, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has secured 17 convictions in electricity theft cases between April 2024 and January 2025.

The efforts to curb power theft have led to the conviction of 78 people in north and northwest Delhi under Section 135 of the Electricity Act since 2007, with courts imposing heavy fines on offenders, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) said in a statement.

Taking stringent action against electricity theft, Tata Power-DDL filed criminal cases against offenders in the Special Electricity Court, Rohini.

Acknowledging the severity of these cases, the court handed down convictions, reinforcing the discom's commitment to preventing power theft and protecting the interests of law-abiding consumers, the company said.

 

The statement further urged citizens to refrain from illegal activities and report power theft to ensure a fair and stable electricity supply.

Tata Power-DDL's Chief Commercial Officer lauded the team's efforts in tackling electricity theft and holding violators accountable.

"Our commitment is to uphold the integrity of customer services and create a sustainable energy future. Customers who pay their bills regularly should not suffer due to illegal activities by a few," she stated.



Topics : Tata Power Tata group Power theft

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

