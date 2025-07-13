Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Explained: Why is Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir controversial?

Explained: Why is Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir controversial?

July 13 marks Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir, commemorating the 1931 killings of protesters during the Dogra rule. Political detentions and restrictions have reignited debate over its status

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the restrictions blatantly undemocratic. (File Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The political temperature in Jammu and Kashmir rose ahead of July 13, observed as Martyrs’ Day, as police imposed restrictions and detained political leaders.
 
According to media reports, the J&K Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), enforced a partial lockdown in Srinagar to prevent gatherings at the Martyrs’ Graveyard. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were reportedly denied entry to the cemetery.
 
In a post on X, Omar Abdullah criticised the restrictions, saying: “Homes have been locked from the outside, police and central forces are deployed to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice.” 
 
 
Calling the move “blatantly undemocratic”, he added: “The July 13 massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims.”

Also Read

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phases: LG Sinha

Will markets crash on Friday in the backdrop of India, Pakistan geopolitical issues?

Can Sensex, Nifty crash and hit lower circuit as India, Pak tensions rise?

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack: Intel had warned of terror strikes, say officials

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Pahalgam terror attack: J-K Assembly moves resolution condemning tragedy

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Pakistan airspace closure: Minister Naidu says govt working with airlines

 
Let's understand the history of Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir and why this day remains deeply divisive.

Origin of Martyrs’ Day

Martyrs’ Day commemorates the 21 Kashmiri Muslim protesters killed on July 13, 1931, by the Dogra regime during British India. The protesters had assembled outside Srinagar Central Jail, demanding the release of Abdul Qadeer Khan, who had been arrested for inciting rebellion against Maharaja Hari Singh.
 
As the crowd swelled, Dogra troops opened fire, killing 22. The bodies were buried at the shrine of Muslim saint Khwaja Bahawuddin Naqshbandi in Srinagar. The site became known as Mazar-e-Shuhada, or the Martyrs’ Graveyard.
 
The day has since been observed as a symbol of resistance and the struggle for Kashmiri self-determination.

Who was Abdul Qadeer Khan?

There is limited documentation on Abdul Qadeer Khan’s origins, but he is widely believed to have worked for a British officer, Major Butt, in Peshawar. In Kashmir, Khan gave impassioned speeches against the Dogra regime, leading to his arrest.
 
He was charged with 'sedition' and provocation with 'intent to cause riot'. His arrest and trial triggered widespread protests, culminating in the July 13 killings.

Revoking the holiday and ongoing demands

From 1931 until 2019, July 13 was an official public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. However, after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration removed the day from the list of official holidays.
 
This move was seen by many as an effort to reshape Kashmir’s historical narrative. While Kashmiri Muslims regard July 13 as a day of remembrance, some Kashmiri Pandit groups have historically observed it as a 'Black Day'.
 
Regional parties such as the National Conference, which is now in power in the Union territory, have continued to demand restoration of the holiday and permission for public observances.

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt to provide job opportunities to 10 mn youth in 5 yrs: CM Nitish

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting on July 15 to finalise Monsoon session strategy

Hemant Soren, Hemant

JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

With ambition rising, Congress struggles to hold young leaders close

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

One nation, one poll: JPC likely to meet July 30; Ex-CJIs may share views

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir Martyr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon