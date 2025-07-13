Explained: Why is Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir controversial?

The political temperature in Jammu and Kashmir rose ahead of July 13, observed as Martyrs’ Day, as police imposed restrictions and detained political leaders.
According to media reports, the J&K Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), enforced a partial lockdown in Srinagar to prevent gatherings at the Martyrs’ Graveyard. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were reportedly denied entry to the cemetery.
In a post on X, Omar Abdullah criticised the restrictions, saying: “Homes have been locked from the outside, police and central forces are deployed to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice.”
Calling the move “blatantly undemocratic”, he added: “The July 13 massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims.”
Also Read
Let's understand the history of Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir and why this day remains deeply divisive.
Origin of Martyrs’ Day
Martyrs’ Day commemorates the 21 Kashmiri Muslim protesters killed on July 13, 1931, by the Dogra regime during British India. The protesters had assembled outside Srinagar Central Jail, demanding the release of Abdul Qadeer Khan, who had been arrested for inciting rebellion against Maharaja Hari Singh.
As the crowd swelled, Dogra troops opened fire, killing 22. The bodies were buried at the shrine of Muslim saint Khwaja Bahawuddin Naqshbandi in Srinagar. The site became known as Mazar-e-Shuhada, or the Martyrs’ Graveyard.
The day has since been observed as a symbol of resistance and the struggle for Kashmiri self-determination.
Who was Abdul Qadeer Khan?
There is limited documentation on Abdul Qadeer Khan’s origins, but he is widely believed to have worked for a British officer, Major Butt, in Peshawar. In Kashmir, Khan gave impassioned speeches against the Dogra regime, leading to his arrest.
He was charged with 'sedition' and provocation with 'intent to cause riot'. His arrest and trial triggered widespread protests, culminating in the July 13 killings.
Revoking the holiday and ongoing demands
From 1931 until 2019, July 13 was an official public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. However, after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration removed the day from the list of official holidays.
This move was seen by many as an effort to reshape Kashmir’s historical narrative. While Kashmiri Muslims regard July 13 as a day of remembrance, some Kashmiri Pandit groups have historically observed it as a 'Black Day'.
Regional parties such as the National Conference, which is now in power in the Union territory, have continued to demand restoration of the holiday and permission for public observances.