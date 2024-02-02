Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

Champai Soren's appointment comes two days after former CM Hemant Soren resigned from his post before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on Wednesday

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered Champai Soren the oath at the Raj Bhavan in capital city Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Champai Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, took oath as the new chief minister of the state on Friday, taking charge amid the ongoing political crisis.

Champai's appointment comes two days after former CM Hemant Soren resigned from his post before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered Champai the oath at the Raj Bhavan in capital city Ranchi.

Who is JMM leader Champai Soren

1)The 67-year-old JMM leader belongs to Jilingora village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district. A loyalist of Hemant Soren's father and JMM president Shibu Soren, Champai's journey began as a farm worker with his father.

2)He was serving as the state transport minister in the Hemant-led government, which collapsed on Wednesday in the wake of ED's crackdown.

READ: JMM leader Champai Soren takes oath as chief minister of Jharkhand
 

'Jharkhand tiger' Champai

4)Champai is popularly known as the "Jharkhand tiger" for his contribution towards the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state. The new Jharkhand CM has four sons and three daughters.

"I used to work in farms along with my father (Simal Soren)... Now fate has offered me a different role," Champai Soren said after being elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party, following Hemant's arrest.

Began political career in 1991

5)Champai is a matriculate from a government school and began his political journey as an independent MLA from the Saraikela seat in 1991.

6)In 1995, he won the state assembly elections from the Saraikela seat on a JMM ticket. In the next election, he lost the seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Anant Ram Tudu. In 2005, he made a comeback from the seat by marginally defeating the BJP rival and won subsequent polls.

READ: SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

7)Previously, Champai has also served as a cabinet minister in the BJP government headed by Arjun Munda between September 2010 and January 2013.

Also Read

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

Assembly bypolls 2023 updates: Candidates, voter turnout, and more

LIVE news: US Fed holds policy rate unchanged in 5.25%-5.5% range

What is the Biden-Xi fentanyl deal? What is the fentanyl crisis in the US?

If BJP can rig mayoral polls, imagine what it can do in LS polls: Kejriwal

J'khand people will deliver resounding response: Mamata on Soren's arrest

Tamil Actor Vijay enters politics with 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' party

SP, Cong reach final agreement in UP for LS polls, says Ram Gopal Yadav

Delhi police detain Haryana AAP Chief Sushil Gupta ahead of protest


8)He was allotted the portfolio of the transportation department after the Hemant Soren government won the assembly polls in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)
Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand indian politics BS Web Reports Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon