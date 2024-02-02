Sensex (    %)
                        
J'khand people will deliver resounding response: Mamata on Soren's arrest

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Director on Wednesday in a money laundering case after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Condemning the arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the people of Jharkhand will deliver a "resounding response" to it.
Stating that Soren was a close friend, Banerjee "vowed" to stand "unwaveringly" by his side.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," she posted on X.
"He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!" she added.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Director on Wednesday in a money laundering case after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.

Mamata Banerjee Hemant Soren Jharkhand West Bengal Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Budget 2024
