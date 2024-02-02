Tamil Actor Vijay enters politics with 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' party

Tamil actor Vijay announced his foray into politics, unveiling his party as "Tamilaga Vetri Kazham" (TVK) on Friday through a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the announcement comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actor has clarified that his newly formed party will not participate in the general elections and will refrain from endorsing any other political entity.

In his statement, Vijay wrote, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections, and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision during the General and Executive Council Meeting."

In his post, the actor writes, "It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame and everything after my parents, as much as I can. 'Ennith Vathaka Karumam' is the Valluvan vote. Accordingly, a political party led by us has been started under the name 'Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam' and an application has been made today on behalf of our party to register with the Chief Election Commission of India."

Who is Tamil actor Vijay?

Born on June 22, 1974, Vijay is considered one of the most popular actors of his generation. Widely known as 'Ilayathalapathy' or 'Thalapathy,' his cinematic journey began as a child artist in 1984, and since then, he has featured in around seventy films. His box office performance often rivals Rajinikanth.

Vijay's films have also resonated in neighbouring states like Kerala. Many of his movies have been dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and even Chinese, bringing him international attention and following, particularly in the UK, Japan, Australia, and France. Notable films of Vijay include "Kadhalukku Mariyadhai" (1997), "Ghilli" (2004), and recent hits like "Mersal" (2017) and "Sarkar" (2018).

The actor's venture into politics echoes a trend among South Indian personalities, with figures like NT Rama Rao and Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran making similar transitions after achieving fame in cinema. Rajinikanth, the South Indian superstar, announced his political aspirations in 2017, forming the "Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM)," which was active from 2017 to 2021. However, he dissolved the party on July 12, 2021, and extended his support to the DMK and Tamil Mannila Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu during the 2021 state elections.

