Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Kapil Mishra stated that broken roads, potholes, and waterlogging have become a common sight across the city and all cabinet ministers have hit the road today

Kapil Mishra

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given departments for law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism | Image: X

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that the condition of roads in the national capital deteriorated under its tenure.

He stated that broken roads, potholes, and waterlogging have become a common sight across the city and all cabinet ministers have hit the road today.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said," Arvind Kejriwal's government made the condition of roads in Delhi worse. Everywhere, the roads are either broken or dusty, there are potholes and waterlogging...all the cabinet ministers have hit the road today. The officials have to fix all the roads, no doubt about that."

 

He further slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal's culture of not doing the work will end now. Officials of all departments need to understand that now the work is happening under PM Modi and it is the direct order of CM Rekha Gupta."

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given departments for law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism.

Also Read

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi writes to Delhi CM, seeks meeting over Rs 2,500 scheme for women

Amit Palekar

Goa : AAP chief Palekar claims harassment by police in land grabbing case

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'You don't have right to question us': Delhi CM Gupta on Atishi's criticism

PremiumIndia gate

Robust revenue gives lever to new Delhi govt; surplus status may take a hit

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met with officials from the PWD and Jal Board to discuss key infrastructural issues, including potholes and water supply management.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta said, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP blocked. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes."

The Chief Minister also stated that further critical issues would be discussed in upcoming cabinet meetings, reinforcing the government's commitment to

addressing public concerns.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled.

The party has promised various developmental initiatives in Delhi, including repairing roads, cleaning the Yamuna River, dealing with pollution and focusing on women's welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajasthan Assembly

Suspended Cong leaders camp out in Rajasthan Assembly over 'dadi' remark

PremiumAyushman Bharat , PMJAY

A day after Delhi came on board, Ayushman Bharat training for staff begins

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Don't take me lightly, says Dy CM Shinde amid reports of rift with Fadnavis

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta's govt scraps ex-CM, ministers' personal staff appointments

crime scene

Oppn flags under-utilisation of funds, crime in Delhi at panel meet on MHA

Topics : Kapil Mishra Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon