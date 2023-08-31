Confirmation

"KCR's countdown has begun": YS Sharmila after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the upcoming election in Telangana, YS Sharmila met Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming election in Telangana, YS Sharmila met Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday.
This comes amid buzz that Sharmila would merge her party with the Congress party.
After meeting the senior Congress leaders, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila said that "Telangana CM KCR's countdown has begun".
She further said that she would be working for the welfare of the people.
"I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today. A very constructive discussion was held. I will keep working for the welfare of the people. I want to tell you one thing, Telangana CM KCR's countdown has begun," said YS Sharmila, YSRTP chief.
It is believed that YSRTP president YS Sharmila's meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi revolved around political developments in Telangana and the potential merger of the YSRTP with the Congress.

As the battle heats up for next year's Lok Sabha elections, the 26-member Opposition bloc - INDIA - will on Thursday hold its third meeting in Mumbai, picking up from where they left off in their last huddle at Bengaluru and carrying forward the process of laying a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
While the discussion among the partner leaders in the bloc would centre on the battle plan for the next general elections and a seat-sharing formula, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is also likely to unveil its logo during the two-day meeting starting Thursday.
The INDIA leaders would go into an informal huddle on Thursday and the same would be followed by a formal meeting on September 1.
While the inaugural meeting of the Opposition bloc was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the third meeting is being organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi k chandrasekhar rao KCR Telangana govt

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

