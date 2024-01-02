Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP holds key meet in Delhi with eye on Lok Sabha polls, Ram Mandir event

Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Vishwa Sharma, general secretaries Tarun Chugh, and Sunil Bansal are present at the meeting

BJP, BJP flag

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

A key meeting attended by senior leaders of BJP is underway in Delhi on the upcoming consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting is going on at the party headquarters in Delhi.
Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Vishwa Sharma, general secretaries Tarun Chugh, and Sunil Bansal are present at the meeting.
"Brainstorming on beneficiaries outreach, booth level programmes, door-to-door awareness of government scheme and plans for public meetings will discussed," as per party sources.
"Making of clusters for Lok Sabha, which was discussed in the last BJP meeting will be reviewed in this meeting. All the issues will be listed that need to be taken into public as the highlight of BJP for Lok Sabha election 2024. This will also include pre and post-programmes in connection with the Ram Mandir consecration," the sources said.
According to sources, rallies undertaken by senior ministers and leaders will be decided as soon as the cluster-making work is done.
The sources further said that a big meeting on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held after this meeting with participation from two representatives from every state.
BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Lok Sabha Election news New Delhi

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

