Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 to be extended: HD Kumaraswamy

Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 to be extended: HD Kumaraswamy

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme, launched in April, was extended till September 30

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Asking the industry not to panic, HD Kumaraswamy said it will be extended till the FAME-III is announced. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024, that provides incentives to electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, will be extended till FAME III is finalised, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.
Speaking at the sidelines of the annual session of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Kumaraswamy, the Minister of Heavy Industries said it will take some more time to finalise the third phase of the 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle' (FAME) scheme.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It will be extended for another one or two months," he said when asked if the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), which is coming to an end this month, would be extended.
 
Asking the industry not to panic, he said "it will be extended till the FAME-III is announced."

The EMPS was launched in April and was extended till September 30.
It was announced in March this year, to be applicable from April 1 to July 31, with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. Later it was extended till September 30, with a total outlay of Rs 778 crore.
Under the scheme, a subsidy of up to Rs 10,000 per electric two-wheeler (e2W) and Rs 25,000 per electric three-wheeler (e3W) and up to Rs 50,000 on heavy e3Ws (autos and commercial units) are provided by the government.
On FAME III, he said whatever the lacuna seen in FAME II are sought to be corrected and its being worked out internally.

More From This Section

GCC, Global capability center

India's GCC boom: Fortune 500, mid-sized firms expand with new operations

Premiumtravel tourism passenger air travel flight

Slight improvement, but airlines continue to struggle with punctuality

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Fab toolmakers eye India; Applied Materials considers manufacturing unit

semiconductor

Like-minded nations partnering with India to make it chip hub: Krishnan

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

378 housing projects with 146,000 units stalled in 5 UP cities: PropEquity

When asked how big would be the outlay for FAME III, Kumaraswamy said it will be announced in a "short period" without disclosing details.
He said the FAME III will see some modifications on FAME II, for which work is going on.
Addressing the session, the minister said that the government will continue to provide necessary support to ensure that India remains a global leader in manufacturing and innovation.
"Together we can build a future that not only strengthens our economy but also strengthens India's place as a global leader in mobility components and advanced technology," he added.
Speaking at the session, industry body CII President Sanjiv Puri stressed on the need for a collective effort between government, industry and academia for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and to be globally competitive.
The auto industry has a significant role to play in it, he said while drawing attention to the need for skilling of the workforce to prepare for future needs besides focusing on innovation and building a sustainable supply chain to overcome the impact of global disruptions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EMPS to continue till FAME-III launch, says MHI Minister Kumaraswamy

PremiumIn July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

FAME-III likely to see vehicles sporting government subsidy branding

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Govt expected to clear FAME 3 scheme in 1-2 months: H D Kumaraswamy

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

car Seat belt

India's corporate mobility market thrives amidst rising demand: Report

Topics : Electric mobility HD Kumaraswamy CII FAME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon