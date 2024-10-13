Business Standard
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders condemn Baba Siddique killing, question law & order

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of Baba Siddique

Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Calling the killing of former State Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique shocking, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday raised concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Taking to X, Thackeray said, "The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order."
 

In a self-made video, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the incident as painful.

"This painful incident has come to light regarding Baba Siddiqui ji, a former minister and three-time MLA with Y-category security. He has been murdered in broad daylight in Bandra, Mumbai through a contract killing," Chaturvedi said.

She also questioned the law and order situation in Mumbai following the NCP leader's murder. The UBT leader asked, "The question being raised is: Where is the law and order in Mumbai today? If a protected leader can be murdered in this manner, how safe will the common people feel?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also condemned the killing and said, "If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe then how will this government protect the common people?"

"If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state. There is firing on the streets of Mumbai in broad daylight. Three rounds are being fired and people are being shot at... Is this law and order? The criminals have no fear. The policies of the Mahayuti and BJP had maligned the politics," he alleged.

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

 

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters.

Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.


First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

