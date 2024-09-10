Business Standard
Received proposals worth Rs 75k cr under auto PLI scheme: Kumaraswamy

Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention here, the minister said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country

He noted that in order to ensure continuous growth in electric mobility, the ministry is now focusing on charging infrastructure. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

The government has received investment proposals worth around Rs 75,000 crore under the auto PLI scheme of which close to Rs 18,000 crore has already been invested, Union heavy industries minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention here, the minister said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
"Since its launch, the scheme (Auto PLI) has been instrumental in attracting Rs 74,850 crore in proposed investments. Of this Rs 17,896 crore has been actually invested by March 2024," Kumaraswamy said.
He noted that in order to ensure continuous growth in electric mobility, the ministry is now focusing on charging infrastructure.
 
"While developing the charging infrastructure, we are conscious that integrating this infrastructure with renewable energy sources is essential for maximising the environmental benefits of electric mobility," the minister said.
He noted that the government and the industry need to make dedicated efforts to help India achieve its sustainability goals while maintaining the desired growth path.
"I can assure all of you that the government will continue to take initiatives to make the business ecosystem more industry-friendly," he added.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

