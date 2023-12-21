Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Modi ecosystem talking on caste after silence on caste census demand: Cong

Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community

BJP Congress, political party, congress

In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the mimicry issue, the Congress on Thursday said the "Modi ec(h)o system" has gotten hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste after remaining silent on issues such as caste census demand and farmers' agitation.
A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community.
In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".
"The Modi ec(h)o system is completely silent on: Manipur. Over 700 deaths during farmers' agitation. Violence on women wrestlers by Delhi police and sexual harassment of wrestlers by a BJP MP," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"Role of BJP MP who facilitated entry of the intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th. Demand for the conduct of a Caste Census to ensure social justice and adequate share in the social, economic and political structures of the country," Ramesh said.
"But suddenly Modi ec(h)o system gets hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste. This is nothing but the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction," he said.
Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

Also Read

A 700% jump in tomato prices creates windfall for some Indian farmers

73 farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra's Chandrapur from Jan to July 2023

Telangana farmers wait for red gram board a year after receiving GI tag

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali border to take part in stir

Punjab farmers end protest, warn of 'bigger agitation' if promises not met

Rijiju criticises Cong, DMK MPs for questioning SC ruling on Article 370

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla warns 3 Congress MPs against protesting in House

I-T dept recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLA's home in 19-hour search

EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disability

Opposition holds protest against suspension of 143 MPs from Parliament

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jagdeep Dhankar Modi govt Congress farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon