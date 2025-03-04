Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Modi govt weakening RTI in name of data protection, claims Kharge

Modi govt weakening RTI in name of data protection, claims Kharge

Kharge asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

The Right to Privacy is a fundamental right, and the Congress has fought for it, claims Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Modi government of weakening the Right To Information (RTI) Act in the name of data protection and asserted that his party will keep fighting against the "dictatorial" regime to secure the rights of the people.

Kharge asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament.

"On one hand, India has been topping the charts on Misinformation and Disinformation for the past years and on the other hand, the Modi government is bent on weakening the Right To Information (RTI) Act implemented by the Congress-UPA by bringing in the Data Protection law," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

Whether it is information in the public sector like the list of ration cards, beneficiary labourers of MGNREGA, names of people involved in public welfare schemes, voter list in elections, or the names of scamster billionaires who fled abroad after taking loans from government banks - it is important for the public to have the names of all these in the public domain, he asserted.

But now the Modi government is weakening the RTI in the name of Data Protection, due to which such names will no longer be made public, Kharge claimed.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Govt has 'snatched' scholarships of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities: Kharge

Congress, Congress flag

Congress approves appointment of Presidents for Mahila units in 6 states

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge tells his top party leaders they will be accountable for results

Kharge slams Modi govt, calls Sitharaman's 'good returns' claim ironic

Kharge slams Modi govt, calls Sitharaman's 'good returns' claim ironic

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

NDLS stampede highlights failure of railways, 'insensitivity' of govt: Cong

The Right to Privacy is a fundamental right, and the Congress has fought for it, but when it comes to Public Welfare, the Right to Information is necessary, he asserted.

The Right to Privacy was also taken care of in the RTI brought by the Congress, but this does not mean that the list of beneficiaries or the names of scamsters should not be made public, Kharge said.

"The Congress party will not let RTI weaken, we have raised our voice for it earlier also, and will continue to raise our voice from the streets to the Parliament. We will keep fighting against this dictatorial government to secure the rights of the people!" the Congress chief said.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Economy deep in 'Modi-made crisis', claims Congress on rising gold loans

MK Stalin, Stalin

Why BJP-led Centre not teaching Tamil in northern states, says Stalin

Election Commission of India, ECI

EC's clarification on duplicate voter ID numbers a cover-up: TMC

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SKM claims Punjab police 'raided' leaders ahead of Chandigarh protest call

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

If voted to power in 2027, will bring 'Stree Samman Yojana': Akhilesh

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP data protection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA January 2025 Results Toppers ListNAPS Global India IPOUS Government ShutdownWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon