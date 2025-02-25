Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt has 'snatched' scholarships of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities: Kharge

Govt has 'snatched' scholarships of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities: Kharge

Kharge asked how will jobs for the youth be increased until the students of weaker sections of the country get opportunities and their skills are encouraged

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Your slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections every day: Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the government has "snatched" the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections.

Kharge asked how will jobs for the youth be increased until the students of weaker sections of the country get opportunities and their skills are encouraged.

"Narendra Modi ji, Your government has snatched the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and Minority categories in the country," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

These shameful government statistics show that the Modi government has not only drastically reduced the beneficiaries in all scholarships, but has also spent 25 per cent less funds on an average year after year, he said sharing data of "declining" scholarships for SC, ST, OBC and minority students.

 

"Until the students of the weaker sections of the country get opportunities, their skills are not encouraged, how will we be able to increase jobs for the youth of our country?" he said.

"Your slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections every day!" Kharge said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parvesh Verma

Will uncover extent of AAP's corruption today: Parvesh Verma on CAG report

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Atishi among 12 AAP MLAs suspended on Day 1 of Delhi Assembly session

Priyanka Kakkar, Priyanka, Kakkar, Durgesh Pathak, Durgesh

Govt should focus on governance: AAP leader ahead of tabling of CAG reports

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM, Atishi

CAG reports to be tabled today; Delhi CM house, Mohalla clinics under lens

Basavaraj Bommai, Basavaraj, Bommai

Congress govt's mishandling dried up coffers: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress Modi govt scholarships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon