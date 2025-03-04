Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / If voted to power in 2027, will bring 'Stree Samman Yojana': Akhilesh

If voted to power in 2027, will bring 'Stree Samman Yojana': Akhilesh

The former chief minister also shared an about 4-minute video highlighting the challenges faced by women

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Yadav has consistently asserted in his speeches that the SP will return to power in UP in 2027. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will introduce the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 if voted to power in the state.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "We will launch the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 and empower every girl, young woman, and female citizen!"  The former chief minister also shared an about 4-minute video highlighting the challenges faced by women and portraying hope for change if the SP forms the government in 2027.

The assembly polls in UP are due in 2027.

Yadav has consistently asserted in his speeches that the SP will return to power in UP in 2027.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mayawati, Akash Anand, Ishan Anand

After removing nephew Akash from key posts, Mayawati expels him from party

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar rules out alliance with BJP, citing 'different vision' for J-K

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

Defamation case: Court asks Sandeep Dikshit to share info with AAP leaders

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Govt to initiate action to realise Rs 1.36 trn pending dues: J'khand FM

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav women empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon