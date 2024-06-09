Business Standard
Modi takes 3rd time oath as PM in white kurta, churidar with blue jacket

Modi paired his dress with black shoes for the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi to take oath for the third consecutive term as the Prime Minister along with his Cabinet

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white kurta and churidar with a blue chequered jacket as he took oath for the consecutive third time on Sunday.
 
Modi paired his dress with black shoes for the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
 
When he took oath as the prime minister for the first time in 2014, Modi had worn a cream linen kurta-pyjama with a beige golden jacket. For his 2019 swearing-in ceremony, the prime minister had chosen a similar dress paired with a beige jacket.

Kurtas and bandhgala jackets are Modi's popular choice on important occasions. He is also known for sporting flamboyant and colourful turbans during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.
 
Modi chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look in January this year.
 
He is the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term.
 
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as the cabinet ministers, while party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, indicating the prime minister's focus on continuity and experience in his third term.
Narendra Modi Modi govt Dress code

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

