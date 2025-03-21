Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

On Friday, 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs have been suspended from the state Assembly for 6 months for "disrespecting" the Chair. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Assembly witnessed a heavy protest and ruckus by the BJP MLAs after the Assembly passed a Bill that gives Muslims a 4% quota in public contracts. The Assembly Speaker UT Khader ordered the marshals to forcefully evict the suspended BJP MLAs. According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, Munirathna, are among 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus in the Assembly.
The BJP MLAs were seen storming to the well of the House and tearing copies of the Bill and then hurling them at the Speaker. The BJP has termed the Bill as "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress govt of doing appeasement politics.
They further said that the Bill will be challenged in the court.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Bill aligns with his government’s commitment to inclusive development and affirmative action.