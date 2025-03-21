Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, Munirathna, are among 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus in the Assembly

Karnataka suspended BJP MLA

Photo: PTI

Mohammad Anab Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Friday, 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs have been suspended from the state Assembly for 6 months for "disrespecting" the Chair. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Assembly witnessed a heavy protest and ruckus by the BJP MLAs after the Assembly passed a Bill that gives Muslims a 4% quota in public contracts. The Assembly Speaker UT Khader ordered the marshals to forcefully evict the suspended BJP MLAs.  According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, Munirathna, are among 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus in the Assembly.
 
The BJP MLAs were seen storming to the well of the House and tearing copies of the Bill and then hurling them at the Speaker.  The BJP has termed the Bill as "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress govt of doing appeasement politics. 
 
 
They further said that the Bill will be challenged in the court. 
 
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Bill aligns with his government’s commitment to inclusive development and affirmative action.

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly sees war of words over Nitish 'insulting' national anthem

Karnataka Assembly, DK Shivakumar

K'taka Assembly passes Muslim quota Bill; BJP tears, hurls it at Speaker

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi calls merit a flawed upper-caste idea, backs caste census

Congress MP Manish Tewari

'Will govt have gumption to give notice to X over Grok': Manish Tewari

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

BJP raking up Disha Salian case after failing on Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Topics : Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka Assembly BJP MLAs Congress Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon