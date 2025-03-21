Friday, March 21, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bihar Assembly sees war of words over Nitish 'insulting' national anthem

Bihar Assembly sees war of words over Nitish 'insulting' national anthem

As the proceedings began, opposition members trooped into the Well with placards and raised slogans, demanding an "unconditional apology" from Kumar

Nitish Kumar

Some members also demanded the resignation of the CM | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

War of words between the ruling and opposition MLAs over Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar allegedly "insulting" the national anthem rocked the assembly on Friday.

As the proceedings began, opposition members trooped into the Well with placards and raised slogans, demanding an "unconditional apology" from Kumar.

Some members also demanded the resignation of the CM, alleging that he insulted the national anthem at an event on Thursday.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav that they could raise the issue during the Zero Hour, the protests went on.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary also intervened, stating that the government can give its reply on the issue but it should be raised as per the existing provisions.

 

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Reserved seats for poor students to be filled up, says Nitish Kumar

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes

Bihar govt tables Rs 3.17 trn Budget, proposes women-centric schemes

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar to provide electricity to 285K farmers for agri activities by June

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, inducts seven new faces from BJP

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM KISAN in Bihar's Bhagalpur today

As the opposition MLAs refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

At the inaugural ceremony of Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Thursday, the CM left cabinet colleagues and officials flummoxed when he abruptly got up from his seat and walked down the dais, as soon as the moderator announced it was time for the national anthem.

After the adjournment of the House, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "It's a serious matter as it is an insult to the national anthem by the CM. This is also an insult to the countrymen by the CM. This shows that CM is not fit to run the state."  "The CM should resign from the post. We demand an unconditional apology from him. It is surprising that the CM is not saying even a single word on the issue. Why are NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintaining a stoic silence over it?" he asked.

Some opposition MLAs also told reporters they may meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Karnataka Assembly, DK Shivakumar

K'taka Assembly passes Muslim quota Bill; BJP tears, hurls it at Speaker

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi calls merit a flawed upper-caste idea, backs caste census

Congress MP Manish Tewari

'Will govt have gumption to give notice to X over Grok': Manish Tewari

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

BJP raking up Disha Salian case after failing on Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Partap Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh

Sitting or retired HC judge must inquire Colonel assault case: Cong leader

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar Assembly Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon