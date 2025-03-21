Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'Will govt have gumption to give notice to X over Grok': Manish Tewari

'Will govt have gumption to give notice to X over Grok': Manish Tewari

People from Meity said that they have not sent any notice to X or Grok, and is in talks with the platforms to understand what law it is violating

Congress MP Manish Tewari

This government is bending over backwards to praise, to try and somehow curry favour with the Trump administration: Manish Tewari

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming that the Trump administration is being run by Elon Musk "by proxy," the Congress leader asked if the union government will have the gumption to give a notice to X.

"This government is bending over backwards to praise, to try and somehow curry favour with the Trump administration. So therefore, under those circumstances, the Trump administration is proxy being run by Mr Elon Musk. Do you think that the government of India will have the gumption to give notice to X over Grok?" Tewari told ANI on the premises of Parliament.

Earlier today, a post by Tewari on X claimed the same, "With Govt bending over backwards to kow tow to @realDonaldTrump through @elonmusk-doubt they have the gumption to issue @X a notice over the delightfully mischievous @grok. Aint upsetting @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk over Mr. @grok having some fun."

 

On Thursday, sources from MeitY said that they have not sent any notice to X or Grok, and is in talks with the platforms to understand what law it is violating. Previous advisories sent to the social media by MeiTY are still valid, sources added.

"Meity has not sent any notice to Grok or X. Meity is in talks with X and Grok to understand what law it is violating," a source said.

Also Read

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Oppn alleges energy projects along Indo-Pak border compromise security

Congress MP Manish Tewari

'Unfortunate to reduce tariffs on US under Trump's pressure': Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari

New I-T Bill more complicated than previous one: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over treatment of Indians deported from US

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Cong opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill on concerns over federalism

Media reports, citing sources, had earlier said that the IT Ministry is in touch with X over Grok and using Hindi slang in response to questions and comments.

Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI helps to answer user's questions and provide helpful insights, often with a dash of outside perspective on humanity, according to Grok. As per the chatbot its goal is to assist users.

The government had earlier urged social media intermediaries to act quickly against fake content to build public trust in grievance officers. It was also emphasized that GACs must work efficiently to resolve issues promptly, ensuring users can navigate the internet safely and with confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi calls merit a flawed upper-caste idea, backs caste census

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

BJP raking up Disha Salian case after failing on Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Partap Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh

Sitting or retired HC judge must inquire Colonel assault case: Cong leader

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

'BJP tasting its own medicine': Saurabh Bhardwaj after Speaker's complaint

loans, debt

Opposition raises concerns over mounting debt in Haryana assembly

Topics : Manish Tewari Twitter BJP Social media apps Social Media Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon