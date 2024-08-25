Business Standard
My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue for years to come | File Photo

Press Trust of India Jalgaon (Maharashtra)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has done more for women in the last 10 years than was done by all the previous regimes since Independence.
Addressing a Lakhpati Didi rally at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Modi also said his government is strengthening laws to provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women.
Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given, Modi said.
Modi also said Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue for years to come to ensure the state's stability and prosperity.
Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investment and job growth, he said.
Modi, who interacted with Lakhpati Didis at Jalgaon, released the Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund benefiting 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups.
The Lakhpati Didi scheme is not only about boosting the income of women, but also about empowering future generations, Modi said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra welfare schemes Maharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

