close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi become most trusted, popular leader with his Seva Bhaav, says FM

Modi government in last 9 years has achieved many things in different areas and in each category it has improved its performance with every passing year, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman

Photo: Twitter @FinMinIndia

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in change in the mindset and earned the trust and faith of the people of this country through his unflinching 'Seva Bhaav', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Participating in a national conclave to celebrate nine years of the Modi government, she said, compared to earlier governments when corruption was rampant, there is not even a whiff of corruption since 2014.

The government in the last 9 years has achieved many things in different areas and in each category it has improved its performance with every passing year, she said.

Beyond numbers, she said, "there is something that I have to tell you. Mindset has changed. Those governing have changed their mindset. People who voted for such a government see the change in mindset even among our friends and families."

Mindset change comes when the government trusts people and when people trust the government in turn, she said, adding people have faith that Prime Minister Modi will never do anything wrong or anything against the country and he will always be energetic enough to serve the country.

"Compared with the earlier government where people had no more hope. We thought corruption was the only thing this country will be known for. People left doing business in this country. But today, there is a mindset change in India, that it is possible due to a government which will be responsive, which will relate to the people which will do things for people's good. And that's what Prime Minister Modi's leadership is," she said.

That is why, she said, even today compared to very many global leaders, he (Narendra Modi) is more popular in this country than their leaders in their respective countries.

Also Read

We work with seva bhaav; oppn 'neglected' NE, was 'credit hungry': PM Modi

Religious leaders can change mindset of those involved in violence: Bommai

UK PM Rishi Sunak sets up review to change country's 'anti-maths mindset'

PM Modi emerges most popular global leader with approval rating of 78%

Swara Bhasker joins BJY; BJP calls her person with 'anti-national mindset'

AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; party to undergo complete revamp

Jailed Manish Sisodia appeals PM to ensure justice for protesting wrestlers

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

This is not something which you can earn easily, she said, adding, people say this Prime Minister will never do wrong.

Citing some examples of change in mindset, she said it is evident from Padma Awards selection that has truly become people's awards which recognise unknown individuals for their brilliant selfless work.

Earlier, people who had some connection with people in power managed to get Padma awards while under PM Modi, there is a committee which identifies people doing brilliant selfless work and only such people have received it in the last 8-9 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Politics

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jailed Manish Sisodia appeals PM to ensure justice for protesting wrestlers

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
3 min read

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

BJP
2 min read

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamta Banerjee
1 min read

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
3 min read

Most Popular

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

ORR Toll Scam is thousand times bigger than Delhi liquor scam: TPCC Chief

Revanth Reddy
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon