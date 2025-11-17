Monday, November 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Newly elected RJD MLAs name Tejashwi Yadav as legislature party leader

Newly elected RJD MLAs name Tejashwi Yadav as legislature party leader

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh said, Tejashwi Yadav was elected as RJD's legislature party leader by the newly elected MLAs

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday named Tejashwi Yadav as the legislature party leader.

The RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh said, Tejashwi Yadav was elected as RJD's legislature party leader by the newly elected MLAs.

Party president Lalu Prasad and senior leaders such as Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh were present at the meeting, he said.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, was the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan in the polls.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

Rabri Devi's brother backs Rohini, calls Sanjay Yadav, Rameez 'outsiders'

Rahul Gandhi

Assam's political season may feel the long shadow of Zubeen Garg's absence

India Asset

From criminal cases to crorepatis: Here's the Bihar Assembly profile

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand at 25: Unfulfilled potential of tribal heartland remainspremium

Left Politics

A century of Left in India, built on enterprise and cooperative strengthpremium

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News rjd Tejashwi Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayProtein SnacksBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon