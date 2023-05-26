close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NIA team visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office after threat call to minister

A team from the NIA visited the Nagpur office of Union minister Nitin Gadkari in connection with the case of a threat call which was allegedly made by a murder convict to the minister's office

IANS New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday visited the Nagpur office of Union minister Nitin Gadkari in connection with the case of a threat call which was allegedly made by a murder convict to the minister's office.

However, as of now, the NIA has not issued any official statement in this connection.

Earlier on May 9, an NIA team had visited Gadkari's office in Nagpur. Sources said that Jayesh Pujari, a murder convict, was behind the threat call. He was subsequently arrested from the Belgavi jail in Karnataka. The Nagpur Police had lodged a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, the NIA has also launched a probe into the case.

A call was received on the landline number at the official residence of Gadkari in Nagpur around two weeks back. A staff of Gadkari, who answered the call, was threatened by the caller. The caller said he wanted to speak to Gadkari and wanted to threaten him.

Earlier on January 14, Pujari had made a call to Gadkari's office and demanded Rs 100 crore. Pujari informed the office personnel that he was working for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Gadkari's office received a second call on March 21, during which the caller demanded Rs 10 crore. Now, in May, he made a third call to Gadkari's office.

Also Read

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened

25 ministers to take oath on Saturday in Siddaramaiah's cabinet: Report

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

Sitharaman appeals oppn to rethink boycott of parliament innaugration

Parties which ruled many years couldn't get out of dynastic politics: PM

Opposition's boycott of Parliament inauguration insult to country: Guj CM

Gadkari's Delhi office had also received a threat call and consequently Delhi Police were informed. The police told IANS that they have initiated a probe. The police didn't divulge more information and only said that the case is still under investigation.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari NIA

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

25 ministers to take oath on Saturday in Siddaramaiah's cabinet: Report

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Sitharaman appeals oppn to rethink boycott of parliament innaugration

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Parties which ruled many years couldn't get out of dynastic politics: PM

PM Modi
4 min read

Opposition's boycott of Parliament inauguration insult to country: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
2 min read

Most Popular

No discussion so far for banning groups like Bajrang Dal: K'taka Minister

Congress
3 min read

Cong tucked away sacred 'Sengol' in museum, called it 'golden stick': BJP

Sengol
3 min read

New Parliament row: PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
2 min read

Nation will boycott Congress: Dhami on skipping Parliament inauguration

Pushkar Singh Dhami
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon