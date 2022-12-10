JUST IN
YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed
Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pakistan cricket ties
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi
Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN
Maha delegation meeting Shah won't make difference: Bommai on border row
Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day with AQI at 337, smog increases
Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in TN, Chennai roads waterlogged
1,000 Khelo India centres to open across India next year: Anurag Thakur
UGC new draft norms; UG 'honours' degree only after completing 4 years
G-20 presidency matter of pride for India, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
'Heavy BJP machinery made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP'
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts

Topics
Narendra Modi | Mumbai | Nagpur

IANS  |  Nagpur 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Phase-I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (Super Communication Expressway) and take a tour of the new thoroughfare on Sunday, officials said here on Saturday.

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts.

Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country's longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hrs to just eight hrs.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Nagpur Metro Phase I and take a ride from Freedom Park Metro Station to Khapri Metro Station, lay the foundation for the Phase II, of the project costing around Rs 15,000 crore.

He will later flag off the Nagpur-Bilaspur service of Vande Bharat Express at Nagpur Railway Station and lay the foundation stone for other rail projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the state-of-the-art AIIMS Nagpur, built at a cost of over Rs 1,575 crore to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health Nagpur, to be built for over Rs 110 crore.

He will inaugurate the Centre for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, and dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, in Chandrapur, and lay the foundation for the Rs 1,925 crore river pollution abatement project in Nagpur, under the National River Conservation Plan.

On Sunday afternoon, Modi will fly to Goa where he has a series of other engagements lined up.

--IANS

qn/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 13:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.