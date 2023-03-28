close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Nagpur Police took into custody a murder case convict from a jail in Belagavi in Karnataka in connection with the threat calls made to the office of Union minister Nitin Gadkari on two occasions

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nagpur Police on Tuesday took into custody a murder case convict from a jail in Belagavi in Karnataka in connection with the threat calls made to the office of Union minister Nitin Gadkari on two occasions, an official said.

The convict, identified as Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha, was taken into custody from the Hindalga jail and brought to Nagpur in a flight in the morning, a Nagpur police officer said.

Two cases are registered against Pujari at Dhantoli police station in the city.

"He would be interrogated to understand his motive behind making the threat calls (to the Union minister)," the officer said, adding Pujari would be produced in a local court in the afternoon.

On January 14, a man identifying himself as Jayesh Pujari made threatening calls to Gadkari's public relations office in Nagpur city, demanding Rs 100 crore. The caller claimed that he was a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Fresh calls threatening to harm Gadkari if Rs 10 crore was not paid were made to his office by the same person (Pujari) on March 21, police said.

Also Read

Union Minister Gadkari pitches for investments from Tata Group in Nagpur

Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police; security tightened in city

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Karnataka police disallow holding 'Maha Melav' by MES in Belagavi

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Congress' Kharge slams Centre after Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate bungalow

Sharjeel, Safoora, 7 others charged for rioting, unlawful assembly

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Will abide without prejudice to my rights: Rahul on vacating bungalow

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

Following the calls, security was increased at the Nagpur MP's home and office.

Pujari was sentenced to death in a murder case. He had denied his involvement in the threat calls.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari | Nagpur

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon