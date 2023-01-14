JUST IN
Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD
India logs 179 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines by 30
Gangasagar Mela: Devotees, seers take holy dip in Ganges on Makar Sankranti
HYV crops, favourable weather may add to wheat output by 5 mn tonnes: IIWBR
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
Indian forces among best in world, thanks to veterans' courage: Army chief
Cold wave sweeps North India, dense fog in Delhi-NCR; snowfall in Himachal
MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified; Lok Sabha Secretariat issues notification
Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support
Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for teams in Women's IPL: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened

Security around the office and home of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari was tightened following extortion-cum-death threats, officials said here on Saturday

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | Lok Sabha

IANS  |  Nagpur 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

Security around the office and home of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari was tightened following extortion-cum-death threats, officials said here on Saturday.

At least three calls were received by Gadkari's private office in the city - between 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. - and the caller purportedly uttered the name of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The unknown caller reportedly made extortion demands and issued death threats targeting Gadkari - who is currently in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti festival -- before disconnecting abruptly.

The Minister's office staff immediately informed the local police and senior officers, along with their teams, have reached there to investigate.

Further details like the caller's identity and their antecedents are awaited.

--IANS

qn/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 15:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU