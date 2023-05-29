close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nine years of Modi govt: Cong Prez Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the government over the completion of nine years in office, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26. It has highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking the government in a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!"

"Arrogant claims -- 'inflation is not visible' or 'we do not eat this expensive thing at all'. Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal', due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!" Kharge said.

With Prime Minister Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress had asked him nine questions last week on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party had also said that the government should mark the day of its anniversary as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Also Read

Budget LIVE: Rs 35,000 cr for net-zero carbon emission goals, says FM

Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar, 40,000 water bodies developed

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

Kharge to meet key leaders to check Congress' Karnataka poll preparedness

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

No truck with AAP in 2024, no support over ordinance too: Delhi Congress

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

My new India will not be saffron, fractious, intolerant: Sibal slams PM

Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns 'unscientific' Parliament inauguration ceremony

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Modi govt

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

Sachin pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan
3 min read

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

BJP
3 min read

My new India will not be saffron, fractious, intolerant: Sibal slams PM

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns 'unscientific' Parliament inauguration ceremony

Parliament
5 min read

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

Most Popular

India-China rivalry not episodic or contextual but structural: Experts

Constantino Xavier and Jabin Jacob
4 min read

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Opposition parties' meeting in Patna likely to take place on June 12

Photo: Twitter/@kharge
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon