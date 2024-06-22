Business Standard
Nitin Gadkari asks industries to establish skill development institutes

Addressing the CII-Industry Academia Conclave in Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari emphasised the need for collaboration between industry and academia to develop skilled manpower

Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari addresses a campaign program for Lok Sabha elections, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday urged industries to initiate skill development institutes to create a skilled and industry-ready workforce.
Addressing the CII-Industry Academia Conclave in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasised the need for collaboration between industry and academia to develop skilled manpower.
"Coordination between industry and academia is essential for the skill development of students and enhancing manpower," he stated.
Gadkari suggested that industries should progressively establish their own skill development centres, as well as engineering and polytechnic colleges, to provide both knowledge and practical experience, thereby making students more skilful.
He acknowledged the issue of skilled manpower shortage in industries while educated individuals remain unemployed, attributing this to a lack of coordination and communication between educational institutions and the industry.
"I am of the opinion that step by step, deemed industries should establish their own skill development centres, engineering and polytechnic colleges, which will impart knowledge as well practical experience making the students more skilful," he said.
The Union minister further said every industry should train the manpower as per their requirements and appealed to the industry to collaborate with deemed and private universities for skill development.
Talking about industries in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Gadkari informed that the Reliance-Dassault plant in Nagpur will export Rafale jets across the world within two years. Similarly, the Falcon business jet will be completely made at the Reliance-Dassault plant in Nagpur.
The Nagpur MP also pitched for the creation of wealth in agriculture and tribal belts for overall development.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

