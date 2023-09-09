Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

"Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," he said

N Chandrababu Naidu (former chief minister) is being held responsible for the arrears the state has to pay

During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."

During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint.
"Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," he said.
Naidu was arrested in an early morning police operation, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was asleep.
The leader of opposition was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

TDP chief, former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Cong leader Chidambaram slams Centre over 'no G20 dinner invite' to Kharge

CID arrested me without proper information: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sept 10

Biden's team says India has not allowed media questions after meet: Cong

Public turned against BJP: Samajwadi Party MP after party wins Ghosi bypoll

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon