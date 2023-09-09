No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."



During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint.

"Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," he said.

Naidu was arrested in an early morning police operation, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was asleep.

The leader of opposition was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

