CID arrested me without proper information: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested Saturday morning on an alleged case of corruption said that the CID made the arrest without any proper information and that they refused to show him evidence.

Talking to mediapersons ahead of police taking him into custody, Naidu said, I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role."

The TDP chief was taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in connection with alleged in the skill development scam case. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged in 2021.

As police arrived early this morning to arrest the TDP Chief, they faced resistance from TDP cadres. A minor scuffle also broke out between officials and Naidu's supporters during his arrest.

Naidu has been named as accused number 1 in the case, which involves over Rs 250 crore.

Details of the FIR and other details were provided to Naidu's advocates, who also demanded prima facie evidence, pointing out that the former chief minister's name was not mentioned in the FIR report.

The former Andhra Chief Minister has been charged under sections for criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

"It is to inform you that you have been arrested under CrPc's Sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 and 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the notice issued under Section 50 (1) (2) of Criminal Procedure Code.

According to details, Naidu was to be shifted to Nandyal Hospital for a medical examination. However, his medical check-up was conducted at a camp after he refused to go to the hospital.

Naidu was taken to Vijayawada from Nandyal through the road. Earlier, there were reports that police would take him on the flight.

The State Police also detained several party leaders including Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain the law and order situation in the state.