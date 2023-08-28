Confirmation

Heatmap

Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics: Ajit Pawar at Beed rally

Notably, Ajit Pawar's uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had addressed a rally in Beed ten days ago

Ajit Pawar

I am a person who likes to work and like to speak through my work. I won't respond to comments made against me by anyone, Ajit Pawar said in Beed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics.
Addressing a rally in Beed, nearly 390 km from Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said he was hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma will benefit Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts.
Notably, Ajit Pawar's uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had addressed a rally in Beed ten days ago.
"Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics. This is politics," Ajit Pawar said as he thanked local leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP for welcoming him and other ministers of NCP.
He said PM Modi's charisma is seen all over the country and hoped Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts will benefit from this charisma.
It is our expectation that PM Modi's charisma would benefit Maharashtra and hence we all decided to join the (BJP-Shiv Sena) government for the benefit of the state. There is no self-interest behind our decision to join the government. There is no iota of truth in some speculative talks, he said.

In a surprise move, Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government last month and took oath as the deputy chief minister. Eight MLAs of the NCP also took oath as ministers.
He also staked a claim to NCP and its symbol.
The Pawar senior has consistently maintained that he is against joining hands with the BJP and has called Ajit Pawar and other MLAs cowards without taking their names.
Interestingly, Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that there was no split in NCP and Ajit Pawar is its leader, but denied his statement within hours.
He had also said that the opportunity to correct oneself is given once but the opportunity cannot be given again or one shouldn't ask for it again, apparently referring to Ajit Pawar's early-morning oath ceremony with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis after the 2019 assembly polls.
I am a person who likes to work and like to speak through my work. I won't respond to comments made against me by anyone, Ajit Pawar said in Beed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi ajit pawar Sharad Pawar NCP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Politics

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

