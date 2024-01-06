Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nyay Yatra required as govt didn't allow us to speak in Parl: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise issues in Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise issues in Parliament.
The Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, which will begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will focus on basic social, political and economic issues of the country," Kharge told a press conference here.
He added that INDIA bloc leaders and members of the civil society have also been invited to join the march along its route.
The Congress had earlier said that the east-to-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as impactful and transformative as the earlier south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
The Congress is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as "the government did not give us the chance to raise our issues in Parliament", Kharge said and added that "we will listen to people through this platform (yatra)".
The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general elections will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, starting from Manipur capital Imphal.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said unfortunate incidents have taken place in Manipur and the prime minister who speaks everywhere and does photo sessions has not visited the state.
He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that it is blatantly misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to threaten opposition leaders.
On whether he would attend the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony, Kharge said he has got an invite for the ceremony and will decide on it very soon.
Referring to the new labour laws and criminal laws, the Congress chief said the legislations that have been brought by the government show signs of dictatorship.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

People will not vote for Congress: AIUDF chief on Bharat Nyay Yatra

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Congress renames 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

BRS leader K T Rama Rao slams Telangana govt over cancelled E-Prix 2024

Senior TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas to quit party, blames party chief

JP Nadda presides over Himachal BJP unit meeting to discuss 2024 elections

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi mallikarjun kharge Sonia Gandhi Indian National Congress Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon