JP Nadda presides over Himachal BJP unit meeting to discuss 2024 elections

BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajiv Bindal attended the core state party unit meeting on Friday where leaders discussed the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party national president JP Nadda presided over it.

Speaking about the meeting, State Party President Bindal said, "A special meeting of the core group party leaders was organised and presided over by BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday. This meeting holds significance for the party both ideologically and concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls."

Along with BJP chief JP Nadda, BJP State President Dr Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, National Vice President Saudan Singh, in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, MP Suresh Kashyap, Organization General Secretary Siddharthan, General Secretary Sikandar Kumar, Bihari Lal Sharma, Trilok Kapoor, Satpal Satti, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, Rajeev Sehjal and Harsh Mahajan were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda attacked the Congress-led Himachal government and said that not a single promise has been fulfilled by the state government in the state.

"We won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Not even a single promise was fulfilled in a year in Himachal Pradesh by them (opposition). Politics cannot be done by lying and deceiving people," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Solan on Friday.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party he further said that Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people towards Prime Minister Modi.

"Within no time, Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, all records were broken in Madhya Pradesh and lotus blossomed in Rajasthan too. This is the unwavering faith of the public towards PM Modi who changed the culture of Indian politics," he said.

He further said that the party needs to connect to the people and serve them as PM Modi has done.

Before addressing the rally BJP chief held a mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Nadda was escorted by a huge crowd of supporters, dancing and cheering his motorcade. Nadda was welcomed by BJP leaders in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.