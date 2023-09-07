One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

On the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra will continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.
Sharing a video of moments from the 136-day foot march, Gandhi, in a message in Hindi, tweeted, "The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country. The journey continues – till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!"
भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के एकता और मोहब्बत की ओर करोड़ों कदम, देश के बेहतर कल की बुनियाद बने हैं।
यात्रा जारी है - नफ़रत मिटने तक, भारत जुड़ने तक।
ये वादा है मेरा! pic.twitter.com/8LqTx7ZupV