One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
On the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra will continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.

Sharing a video of moments from the 136-day foot march, Gandhi, in a message in Hindi, tweeted, "The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country. The journey continues – till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!"

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Yatra BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

