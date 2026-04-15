Odisha Janata Congress launched as new regional alternative to BJP

Unveiling the new party, Moquim said it would champion a youth-centric, secular ideology while strongly advocating for the rights, identity, language, and cultural pride of Odias. OJC would be a clear alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the two failed parties in the state — Congress and BJD — have joined hands, he said.

“The Odisha Janata Congress will fight for the rights of Odias and emerge as a credible alternative. The party aims to open leadership pathways for youth, who are being neglected by the two national parties — Congress and BJP — and the regional outfit BJD. It will focus on education, empowerment, and employment,” he said.

Moquim underlined that regional parties have historically addressed local aspirations effectively. He cited examples of BJD, All India Trinamool Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. “There is space for regional forces to address imbalances and people-centric issues. The party will initially focus on building grassroots networks and mobilising youth, particularly Gen Z, against corruption and for development, and prepare them for the three-tier panchayat polls and civic body elections scheduled next year,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on both the former BJD government and the current BJP dispensation, Moquim alleged that despite a change in regime, governance structures remain unchanged. “The previous government and the present one are two sides of the same coin. People changed the government, but the system continues in the old style,” he said.

He further claimed that contractors and capitalists from outside the state continue to exploit Odisha’s resources. “After Tamil Nadu, now capitalists from Gujarat and Maharashtra are trying to control Odisha,” he remarked, alluding to shifting economic and political influences.

The former MLA criticised the Indian National Congress, alleging that it has become a B-team of the BJD. Citing ideological differences, he said he could no longer align with the Congress, from which he was expelled last year over alleged anti-party activities.

The new party, Moquim said, will always be committed to preserving Odia identity, pride, language, and culture. The focus will be on education reforms, including model schools on the lines of Delhi. The party will work towards building a prosperous Odisha by protecting and properly utilising the natural resources of the state, he said.

“Along with this, the party has prepared a special roadmap for women’s empowerment, all-round development of farmers, and social justice for tribals, Dalits, minorities, and other backward classes. The party is determined to make Odisha a completely drug-free and domestic violence-free state by 2036,” he said.

MLA Sophia Firdous’ presence sparks buzz

The launch event drew considerable attention due to the presence of Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous, an MLA from Cuttack-Barabati. Sophia was recently suspended from Congress for going against the party decision in the Rajya Sabha elections. She reportedly supported BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.

While her participation triggered speculation about her political future and possible alignment with the new outfit, Moquim expressed confidence that she would emerge as a key leader of the party in the future. Responding to questions, Firdous said there was nothing unusual about attending such meetings.

“Leaders from different parties often share the stage. When leaders across parties come together in public programmes, what is the issue in attending a meeting? My father is launching a new party, why will there be a problem in attending the event as a daughter? Like other invitees, I also attended the meeting. However, I will decide my future course of action at the right time,” she told mediapersons.