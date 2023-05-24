close

Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if peace is disturbed: K'taka min Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge reiterated that his govt would ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and RSS if peace of the state is disturbed and if BJP leadership find it unacceptable, they can go to Pakistan

IANS Bengaluru
Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday reiterated that his government would ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and RSS if peace of the state is disturbed and that if the BJP leadership find it unacceptable, they can go to Pakistan.

"We have promised to turn Karnataka into a paradise. If peace is disturbed we won't even consider if it is Bajrang Dal or RSS. Whenever law is taken into the hands, a ban will be imposed. As per the promise given in the manifesto, we will ban any organisation, including Bajrang Dal and RSS," Kharge maintained.

While interacting with reporters here, Kharge further stated, "If the BJP finds it difficult, let them go to Pakistan,".

He further stated that the government would withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut and cow slaughter laws. "Some elements are roaming freely without fear of law and police in society. The trend has been happening for three years," he underlined.

BJP should understand why people made them sit in the opposition. "We have stated that saffronisation is wrong. Congress follows the principles of Basavanna which could be followed by all," he stated.

Priyank Kharge is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He had stirred a big controversy by calling PM Modi a 'nalayak' during the election campaign.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Dal RSS Karnataka

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

