Monday, June 02, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

Mayawati expressed confidence that Anand would now fully commit himself to carrying forward the message of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram

Mayawati

Mayawati's remarks come amid internal reshuffling within the BSP. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said it was "natural" that there was some unease regarding the "ups and downs" of party leader Akash Anand's political journey and his recent appointment as the chief national coordinator of the party.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president cautioned against rival parties that align with the Congress, BJP and the Samajwadi Party, saying her party was the only true Ambedkarite party.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati said, BSP is the only true Ambedkarite party committed to the welfare of the Bahujan community. It has a tradition of taking action in the party interest and taking them back if they show remorse." 

 

  "It is natural for some people to feel uneasy about the ups and downs in Shri Akash Anand's political journey and his appointment as the party's chief national coordinator, she added.

Mayawati's remarks come amid internal reshuffling within the BSP. A month after he was brought back into the party fold, Anand was appointed as the chief of national coordinators.

Also Read

BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand

Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator of BSP

Mayawati

Mayawati condemns remarks on Col Qureshi, Cong wants MP minister's sacking

Mayawati

EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand

Mayawati announces return of Akash Anand to BSP minutes after he apologised

Sexual harassment, harassment

Mayawati's niece alleges dowry harassment; husband among 7 booked

As chief national coordinator, Anand will function above the three national coordinators.

The post has been created especially for Anand, making him virtually the party's second in command.

Mayawati expressed confidence that Anand would now fully commit himself to carrying forward the message of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. 

The party has no place for opportunistic and self-serving individuals, she said.

Taking a dig at rival political parties, Mayawati cautioned supporters against organisations and leaders whom she described as seasonal frogs attempting to weaken the BSP and "Bahujan unity" by aligning with parties like the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Leaders who, for personal gain, may become MLAs, MPs or ministers by aligning with such parties will not bring any real benefit to the community. People must stay alert, she warned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AIADMK

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Premiumbihar liquor ban

Liquor ban in Bihar turns election flashpoint amid rising criticism

PremiumCongress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Brazil, being welcomed by an Indian Embassy official upon his arrival in Brasília on Sunday. (Photo: X:@shashItharoor)

Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Tej Pratap Yadav with Lalu Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Neiphiu Rio

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, giving CM Rio absolute majority

Topics : Mayawati BSP Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon