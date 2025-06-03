Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia were present on the occasion

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gogoi visited Kamakhya temple before taking charge as the Congress's state unit chief | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday assumed charge as the Assam Congress president and he is all set to lead the party in next year's assembly polls.

He was handed over the reins by outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who had helmed the state's main opposition party for over three years, at the state Congress headquarters here.

Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia were present on the occasion.

Gogoi visited Kamakhya temple before taking charge as the Congress's state unit chief.

 

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Gogoi said the party will continue to be inspired by its ideology of equality and inclusiveness.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam, Meghalaya to install boundary pillars at 5 sites by August 15

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea on deportation drive in Assam, asks petitioner to move HC

Flood, Assam Flood

Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

Floods, landslides in Assam, Manipur

Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Assam, Assam floods

At least 8 killed as rain triggers flash floods, landslides in Assam

"Inspired by the ideology of leaders from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru to Hitestwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi, we will together take the party forward," he said.

Gogoi was named the new state unit chief by the party's central leadership last week at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had been attacking him over his British wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, had flown to his constituency Jorhat from New Delhi on Saturday.

He undertook a three-day procession from Sivasagar to Guwahati, reaching the city late on Monday evening.

The rally had stopovers at different places, including Titabor, Jorhat, Nagaon, Morigaon and Jagiroad, where party workers felicitated Gogoi and he addressed his supporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addresses, in Mumbai on Monday.

No merger talks: Anil Deshmukh denies rumours after Sharad-Ajit Pawar meet

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

bjp flag,lok sabha

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Mayawati

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

AIADMK

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Topics : Assam Gaurav Gogoi Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon