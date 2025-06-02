Monday, June 02, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

While the Congress claimed Kharge's picture was 'erroneously' left out from the banner, the ruling BJP alleged the opposition party 'humiliated its Dalit president'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa Congress is facing criticism for failing to include a photo of its national president Mallikarjun Kharge in a banner put up during the Statehood Day celebration last week.

While the Congress claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out from the banner, the ruling BJP alleged the opposition party "humiliated its Dalit president".

The state Congress had organised a meeting in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day on May 30, after it cancelled a public meeting scheduled at Navelim (in South Goa) where Kharge was supposed to be present. 

A banner during the event carried pictures of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Goa party chief Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, but Kharge's photo was missing.

 

The Goa BJP posted a photo of the banner on its X handle on Saturday along with a message claiming the Congress has "humiliated their Dalit president."  "Mallikarjun Kharge's photo deliberately left out from Congress' official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party's own national president?," the BJP added.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge urges Centre to release funds for northeastern states hit by floods

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide massive failures, says Kharge

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP

Kharge-Rahul turned Congress into laughing stock: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

When contacted, state Congress chief Patkar claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out from the poster.

"If you check all other posters which we had put up across the city, his picture is there," he told PTI.

"This is a small error. Why are you making an issue out of it? We are raising more serious issues against the BJP," Patkar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bjp flag,lok sabha

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Mayawati

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

AIADMK

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Premiumbihar liquor ban

Liquor ban in Bihar turns election flashpoint amid rising criticism

PremiumCongress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Brazil, being welcomed by an Indian Embassy official upon his arrival in Brasília on Sunday. (Photo: X:@shashItharoor)

Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon