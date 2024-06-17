Our govt has fulfilled 45% promises made in 'Sankalp Patra': Rajasthan CM

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 17th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi soon after assuming office in his third term. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Sunday his government has fulfilled 45 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the election.

He said the empowerment of youths, farmers and women and the welfare of the poor through policies and schemes are priority areas for his government.

The country will be prosperous and happy only with the prosperity of farmers, he added.

The chief minister was addressing the felicitation ceremony of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary in Kishangarh.

He said the Rajasthan government is working for the all-round development of all sections. "Our government has sped up work on the ERCP project in view of the water requirement of eastern Rajasthan," Sharma added.

He said work is underway to give concrete shape to the Yamuna Water Agreement for the Shekhawati and Dewas projects.

Farmers have been provided Rs 2,400 MSP by giving a bonus of Rs 125 on the purchase of wheat, the chief minister said, adding that Rajasthan is moving fast on the path of progress in the agricultural sector with crop loan distribution, solar pump, Gopal Credit Card Scheme, Mobile Veterinary Unit and other schemes.