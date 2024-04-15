BJP releases manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for LS polls: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda release the BJP's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024 (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its long-awaited manifesto titled 'Modi ki guarantee' Sankalp Patra. The manifesto outlines a roadmap to transform India into a developed country by 2047, including a pledge to introduce a 'one nation, one election' system and a common electoral roll. The document also features a range of measures aimed at empowering youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged.

At the manifesto launch at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion people are central to his mission. He pledged that the BJP would swiftly begin implementing its manifesto promises upon the announcement of election results on June 4.

PM Modi also highlighted that the party's primary focus would be on enhancing the nation's social, physical, and digital infrastructure.

“The entire country anticipates the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. There is a significant reason behind it as in the last decade, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all four strong pillars of a developed India: youth, women, the poor, and farmers," he stated.

BJP manifesto: PM Modi promises three new bullet trains

PM Modi has pledged to extend the reach of bullet trains across India, announcing plans for new projects in the North, South, and East, in addition to the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad project. He also revealed ambitions for India to bid to host the Olympics in 2036.

Under the BJP's vision, the Vande Bharat train network will be expanded nationwide, with three distinct models - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar, and Vande Bharat Metro - serving various regions.

Highlighting progress, PM Modi stated, “Today the work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one bullet train will run in North India, one in South India, and one in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon."

Uniform Civil Code in BJP’s ‘Modi ki guarantee’ manifesto

The BJP also aims to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), envisioned as a comprehensive set of laws that would apply uniformly to all citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender, or caste. This code would govern personal matters such as inheritance, marriage, divorce, and adoption.

If implemented, the UCC would lead to the repeal of existing laws like the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Succession Act, the Christian Marriage Act, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, and other similar codified laws.

PM Modi's 'Sankalp' under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

PM Modi's 'Sankalp Patra' outlines ambitious new initiatives, promising a transformative future if elected. Among these, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be extended to include transgenders and senior citizens over 70. Additionally, the plan aims to provide piped gas to every household, construct 30 million houses, and cut down electricity bills to zero. The manifesto also seeks to elevate 30 million women to Lakhpati Didis, a significant increase from the previous target of 10 million.

Emphasising the manifesto's core values, PM Modi highlighted its focus on enhancing both the dignity and quality of life. He stated, "Our manifesto focuses on the quantity and quality of opportunities."

Looking ahead, PM Modi envisions India becoming a global leader across various emerging sectors. He sees India as the epicenter for green energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automobiles, semiconductors, innovation, legal insurance, contracting, and commercial endeavors.

BJP's manifesto delivers on ideological promises

Since taking office in 2014, the Modi-led government has steadily fulfilled many of its core ideological promises outlined in its 2014 and 2019 manifestos. These accomplishments include the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the withdrawal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest manifesto, themed "Modi’s Guarantee: Developed India 2047," further underscores a commitment to cultural nationalism.

BJP's manifesto: Economic ambitions and social welfare

The Prime Minister has articulated the BJP's ambition to elevate India to one of the top three global economies in the next five years. Additionally, the party pledges to launch a comprehensive assault on poverty and intensify its fight against corruption.

A key focus of the BJP's vision is to position India as a global hub for High-Value Services. This entails establishing more Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Global Tech Centres (GTCs), and Global Engineering Centres (GECs).

The manifesto unveiling ceremony at the party headquarters was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP President J P Nadda.

The event also saw the presence of senior Cabinet Ministers, such as External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Notably, this event coincided with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, an architect of the Indian Constitution.

Policies and scheme of BJP's manifesto

The PM Suraj Portal is set to provide accessible credit facilities to eligible individuals, bolstering their livelihoods. In line with its manifesto, the BJP plans to establish an Anusandhan Fund, investing Rs 1 trillion to promote scientific research. Additionally, the Mudra scheme's loan cap is poised to increase to Rs 20 lakh.

The BJP has also promised to provide free ration for the next five years and to incentivise small traders and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to embrace Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), leveraging technology to expand their businesses.

With over 1.5 million suggestions received for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million via videos, the BJP is actively engaging with the public to shape its policies and schemes.

BJP's earlier promises in its manifesto

At the manifesto launch event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chairs the 27-member Manifesto Committee, highlighted the BJP's track record in fulfilling its 2019 promises. He noted that the party had gathered suggestions from three key sources: Rath (chariots), organisations, and online platforms.

Singh emphasised that the BJP's manifesto is structured into 24 distinct groups, with each promise carrying what he termed as "Modi ki guarantee," likening it to a 24-carat gold standard.

He confidently stated, "I don’t hesitate to say that the BJP manifesto sets a gold standard for political parties not only in India but around the world."