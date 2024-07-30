Parliament session all set to be stormy over Budget, coaching centre deaths

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to experience a heated session on Tuesday, July 30. Protests and verbal clashes are anticipated between the Treasury and Opposition benches over the Union Budget 2024-25 , which was presented on July 23, and the deaths of UPSC aspirants at Rau’s coaching centre in Delhi.

Parliamentary proceedings will commence at 11 am, with both Houses continuing discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25. The Opposition bloc INDIA is expected to persist in its criticism of the Centre regarding the UPSC aspirants’ deaths and the Union Budget. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Regarding Rau’s coaching centre tragedy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that there are clear guidelines for running coaching centres and it is the responsibility of state governments to oversee their operations. In a brief debate in the Rajya Sabha about the death of three students due to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rains on July 27, Pradhan called the incident unfortunate and urged that it should not be politicised.





Also read the latest updates on Pradhan said nothing could compensate for the loss experienced by the bereaved families. He also noted that education is a concurrent responsibility of both the Centre and the states, and coaching centres have their responsibilities.Also read the latest updates on UPSC aspirants protest

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Union Budget

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Union Budget for FY25, accusing it of betraying the middle class by increasing taxes on long-term and short-term capital gains and removing the benefit of indexation. He argued that the middle class, which has been a core support base for the ruling party, is now abandoning it.

Participating in the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi criticised the Centre’s Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, claiming it benefits only the top 500 companies that employ a small percentage of the workforce, while neglecting the informal sector. He asserted that 99 per cent of the youth would not benefit from the scheme. An explanatory note released by Congress later in the day questioned how 500 companies with seven million employees could hire 10 million interns.

Congress Whip submits motion to discuss delay in women's reservation

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice to suspend business and discuss the delay in conducting Census 2021, which has subsequently delayed the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women.

The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) launched a nationwide campaign on Monday, calling for the prompt implementation of the women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. AIMC President Alka Lamba stated that the movement, which began at Jantar Mantar, would spread across the country until the demands of half of the nation’s population were met, granting them their rights and security.

Lamba highlighted that the Narendra Modi government had approved the women’s reservation law before the 2024 general elections but delayed its implementation. She stressed the need for immediate implementation, particularly in states like Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra, where elections are scheduled for later this year so that women in these regions can benefit from the legislation.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chakravyuh’ jibe at BJP

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi invoked the Mahabharata in his critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the Union Budget, suggesting that a climate of fear exists in the country. He likened the nation's predicament to a “Chakravyuh of lotus”, referring to the BJP’s symbol. In his Lok Sabha speech, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a climate of fear among farmers, workers, and young people.

Appeal to lift restrictions on media in Parliament

As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove restrictions on media activities within Parliament. “Sir, I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out,” Gandhi stated in the Lok Sabha. Presently, media personnel are confined to a designated area, limiting their interaction with MPs. Birla reminded Gandhi of the procedural rules of Parliament, suggesting such matters be discussed privately rather than on the House floor.

Gandhi, alongside opposition leaders including Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, visited media personnel in the restricted area. “This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight,” O’Brien remarked.

Following these events, the Lok Sabha Speaker met with a group of journalists, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed and that improved facilities would be provided to enable them to carry out their duties more effectively.