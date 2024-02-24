Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

People against Constitution indulging in negative propaganda: Karnataka CM

It should be realised that people who are against the Constitution are indulging in negative propaganda; Constitution clearly states freedom, equality and fraternity, the Chief Minister said

Siddaramaiah

"This propaganda has been going on since it came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated. If the Constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise we will be in danger", Siddaramaiah said | File image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday a negative propaganda is underway for a long time that the Constitution is only for "salvation" of Dalits and not in accordance with the socio-economic situation.
This negative propaganda should not be tolerated, he said after inaugurating the 'Constitution and National Unity Conference' organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Palace Grounds here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It should be realised that people who are against the Constitution are indulging in negative propaganda; Constitution clearly states freedom, equality and fraternity, the Chief Minister said.
"This propaganda has been going on since it came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated. If the Constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise we will be in danger", Siddaramaiah said.
Eradicating social inequality is the responsibility of every government, he added.
In a society with social and economic inequality, political democracy can succeed only when it rests on the foundations of social democracy, Siddaramaiah said.
"For the Constitution to succeed, it is important to know in whose hands the power rests. The Constitution will succeed if it is in the hands of those who are in favour of the Constitution, equality and those who want to build a humane society, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Socialist, secular' in the Preamble to Constitution: All you need to know

Karnataka committed to get investments, become innovation hub: Siddaramaiah

No fresh Nipah positive cases, 42 more negative results: Kerala govt

Will retire from politics, if proved I have taken money: Siddaramaiah

Amend Constitution for internal reservation for SCs: Siddaramaiah to Centre

Congress can't think beyond parivarvaad and appeasement, says PM Modi

Be cautious of those bowing before Sant Ravidas for gains, says Mayawati

36% Rajya Sabha candidates declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR

Kejriwal's Cong alliance shows he has lost connection with Delhiites: BJP

Anurag Thakur hits out at TMC, condemns atrocities in restive Sandeshkhali

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Karnataka government Constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon