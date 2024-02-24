Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Be cautious of those bowing before Sant Ravidas for gains, says Mayawati

"As a result of this, the life of the Bahujans here is full of problems," the BSP chief said, adding, "It is important to be cautious of those who bow before him for political gains."

Mayawati

Ravidas' message has been forgotten, she said, adding that it was not for narrow political and electoral interests but for humanity and public service | File image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and said it is important to be cautious about those who bow before him for "political gains".
In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Mayawati said his message was of dedication to humanity and public service through 'karm'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ravidas' message has been forgotten, she said, adding that it was not for narrow political and electoral interests but for humanity and public service.
"As a result of this, the life of the Bahujans here is full of problems," the BSP chief said, adding, "It is important to be cautious of those who bow before him for political gains."

In a statement later, Mayawati said, "Those who ignored Santguru (Ravidas) and his teachings for narrow vested interests are now bowing their heads before him. Although by following his teachings, the government can ensure the welfare of the poor and crores of his followers, it is not doing so."

"In honour of Sant Guru Ravidas and to keep his memories alive, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh had undertaken several works. These included the creation of the new Sant Ravidas Nagar district while keeping the status of Bhadohi as the district headquarters intact," it said.
The BSP alleged that the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in the state changed the name of the district owing to casteism and political grudges.
"But the current BJP government also did not restore the name (Sant Ravidas Nagar) which proves that the thought processes of both the parties are the same," Mayawati said in the statement.
The BSP chief's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying its members believe in instigating people in the name of caste and making them fight.
Speaking at a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity."

"Ravidas ji has been calling me repeatedly to his birthplace. I got an opportunity to take forward his pledge. I got an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving his followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me," he said.
Born in Varanasi, Ravidas was a mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries. Venerated as a spiritual teacher in several regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, he was a poet, social reformer and spiritual figure.

Also Read

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

SP chief should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP, says Mayawati

Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash as uttaradhikari: Party leader

36% Rajya Sabha candidates declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR

Kejriwal's Cong alliance shows he has lost connection with Delhiites: BJP

Anurag Thakur hits out at TMC, condemns atrocities in restive Sandeshkhali

Cong can't think beyond 'parivarvaad', corruption & appeasement: PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to visit Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati Samajwadi Party Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh BSP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon