People bearing double brunt of unemployment, price rise, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress general secretary claimed that Prime Minister Modi never talks about inflation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, claiming that it is nonchalant and not concerned about the issues of unemployment and price rise.
In a post on X, Ramesh shared a media report on increase in food prices, and said people are bearing the double brunt of rising unemployment and price rise.
The increase in the prices of kitchen essentials such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, vegetables and pulses are witnessing record increase, he claimed in his post in Hindi.
"But one-third prime minister is completely nonchalant and unconcerned," Ramesh said.
The Congress general secretary claimed that Prime Minister Modi never talks about inflation.
"Amid rising unemployment, people are being hit doubly by high inflation. For how long will the public bear the brunt?" Ramesh said.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

