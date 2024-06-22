YSRCP's under construction office demolished despite court orders: Jagan

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party. (Source/X)

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.

"The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority)," said the statement.

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.

According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court.

The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu's reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.