Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TDP's Ayyannapatrudu to be elected unanimously as Andhra Assembly Speaker

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

AyyannaPatrudu

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Image: AyyannaPatrudu Facebook

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.
Ayyannapatrudu's election is a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination for the Speaker's post to challenge him.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On Friday, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.
The second day of the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10.30 am today.
Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not likely to attend the Assembly as he is scheduled to visit Kadapa district.
According to a statement from the opposition party, the former CM will spend the next three days at Pulivendula.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TDP Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon