TDP's Ayyannapatrudu to be elected unanimously as Andhra Assembly Speaker

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Ayyannapatrudu's election is a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination for the Speaker's post to challenge him.

On Friday, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.

The second day of the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10.30 am today.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not likely to attend the Assembly as he is scheduled to visit Kadapa district.

According to a statement from the opposition party, the former CM will spend the next three days at Pulivendula.