Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Atishi's indefinite fast over Delhi water crisis enters second day

The minister sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in Yamuna

hunger strike, Sunita Kejriwal, Sanjay singh, Atishi Marlena

AAP leader Atishi Singh with party leader Sanjay Singh and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for more water from Haryana, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi continued her indefinite fast, which enters the second day on Saturday, over the water crisis in the national capital.
In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were water shortage.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The minister sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in Yamuna.
She said 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.

ALSO READ: Atishi begins hunger strike, demands more water for Delhi from Haryana
"One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi," she said.
The Water Minister said that Delhi depends on neighbouring states for water. It receives 1,005 MGD water from neighbouring states through rivers and canals, out of which Haryana provides 613 MGD, she said.
In the extreme summer heat faced by Delhi, Haryana has reduced its share to 513 MGD for a few weeks affecting over 28 lakh people, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Delhi Water crisis AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon